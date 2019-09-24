Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 30.6%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.