Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 30.6%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.
Summary
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
