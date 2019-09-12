Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 132.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.