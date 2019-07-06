Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.22 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Competitively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.