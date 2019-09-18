Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.