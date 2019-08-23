Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.02 beta which makes it 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 421.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.