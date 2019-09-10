Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.90 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. In other hand, Athersys Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Athersys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athersys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.33 consensus price target and a 486.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.