Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.