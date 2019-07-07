Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Touches $1.26 Low on Jul, 7; Servicesource International (SREV) Shorts Increased By 24.05%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) had an increase of 24.05% in short interest. SREV’s SI was 1.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.05% from 1.32 million shares previously. With 404,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)’s short sellers to cover SREV’s short positions. The SI to Servicesource International Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.0293 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9407. About 157,524 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) has declined 74.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 18/05/2018 – ServiceSource Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Rev $58.5M-$60.5M; 08/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF PATRICIA ELIAS TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 ServiceSource Announces Continued Growth and Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Japan Region; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys 1.1% Position in Service; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Rev $58.6M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.7C; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 1c; 20/03/2018 – ServiceSource Expands In Sofia, Bulgaria To Serve Strong Demand Throughout EMEA; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Raises 2018 View To Rev $246M-$249M

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) reached all time low today, Jul, 7 and still has $1.15 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $7.67M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.15 PT is reached, the company will be worth $690,570 less. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 86,399 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 93.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD; 21/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for TNX-102 SL; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS – EVIDENCE FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF TONMYA SHOWED POTENTIAL IMPROVEMENT OVER EXISTING THERAPIES USED TO TREAT MILITARY-RELATED PTSD; 21/03/2018 – TONIX EXPANDS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR TNX-102 SL; 12/03/2018 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 71c; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNXP); 24/05/2018 – TONIX SAYS TONMYA STUDY RESULTS CONFIRMS 505B2 APPLICABILITY; 04/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present FDA Breakthrough Therapy-Designated PTSD Program at the MicroCap Conference in New York; 01/05/2018 – TONIX GETS IND CLEARANCE BY FDA FOR TNX-102 SL

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $87.78 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.

More notable recent ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Servicesource International Inc (SREV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) And Trying To Stomach The 78% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Extends Long-Standing Relationship with ServiceSource – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate ServiceSource (SREV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Big downtown employer scouts for new office space – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ServiceSource International, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 61.39 million shares or 4.31% less from 64.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horrell Mgmt owns 700,000 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 1.25 million shares. 26,198 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 27,995 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Fiduciary holds 0% in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) or 33,403 shares. 4.20M were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 447,828 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Vanguard invested in 0% or 4.54M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 58,400 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $72,750 activity. 75,000 shares were bought by Ferron John R, worth $72,750 on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SVRA, TNXP, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Patent in China for the Composition and Formulation of TNX-102 SL – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO 2019 International Convention – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:TNXP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.