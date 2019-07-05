Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Touches $1.25 Low on Jul, 5; HYPERSOLAR (HYSR) Shorts Up By 232%

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) reached all time low today, Jul, 5 and still has $1.16 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.25 share price. This indicates more downside for the $7.60M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $532,210 less. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.0315 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2485. About 58,344 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 93.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 01/05/2018 – TONIX GETS IND CLEARANCE BY FDA FOR TNX-102 SL; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS – EVIDENCE FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF TONMYA SHOWED POTENTIAL IMPROVEMENT OVER EXISTING THERAPIES USED TO TREAT MILITARY-RELATED PTSD; 21/03/2018 – TONIX EXPANDS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR TNX-102 SL; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cycloben; 14/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $6.94M; 14/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 04/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present FDA Breakthrough Therapy-Designated PTSD Program at the MicroCap Conference in New York; 14/05/2018 – TONIX SEES INTERIM PHASE 3 HONOR STUDY OF TONMYA FOR PTSD IN 3Q; 21/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for TNX-102 SL

HYPERSOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:HYSR) had an increase of 232% in short interest. HYSR’s SI was 8,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 232% from 2,500 shares previously. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0047. About 966,470 shares traded. HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HyperSolar, Inc. develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company has market cap of $5.34 million. The firm focuses on developing HyperSolar H2Generator, a self-contained renewable hydrogen production system. It has a 0.78 P/E ratio.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. The company has market cap of $7.60 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder , which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage.

Analysts await Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.99 EPS, up 86.44% or $6.31 from last year’s $-7.3 per share. After $-1.29 actual EPS reported by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% EPS growth.

