Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Touches $1.05 Low on Jul, 11; PCM Fund Has 1.6 Sentiment

PCM Fund Inc (PCM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 5 sold and reduced positions in PCM Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 944,829 shares, up from 732,572 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PCM Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) reached all time low today, Jul, 11 and still has $0.99 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.05 share price. This indicates more downside for the $6.39M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.99 PT is reached, the company will be worth $383,640 less. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 302,966 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 93.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 21/03/2018 – TONIX EXPANDS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR TNX-102 SL; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – CO IS READY TO FILE NDA FOR TONMYA FOR TREATMENT OF PTSD IN 2019 IN EVENT OF A PERSUASIVE OUTCOME OF HONOR STUDY; 03/04/2018 – TNXP SEES TOPLINE DATA FOR TONMYA PHASE 3 IN 4Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD; 24/05/2018 – TONIX SAYS TONMYA STUDY RESULTS CONFIRMS 505B2 APPLICABILITY; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cycloben; 21/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for TNX-102 SL; 14/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 04/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present FDA Breakthrough Therapy-Designated PTSD Program at the MicroCap Conference in New York

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. The company has market cap of $6.39 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder , which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage.

Analysts await Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.99 EPS, up 86.44% or $6.31 from last year’s $-7.3 per share. After $-1.29 actual EPS reported by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PCM Fund Inc. for 213,491 shares. Sol Capital Management Co owns 172,937 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.15% invested in the company for 223,077 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 17,850 shares traded. PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) has declined 0.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500.

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $134.03 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 24.6 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,687 activity.