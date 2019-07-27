Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Touches $0.54 Low on Jul, 27; Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) SI Decreased By 3.49%

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) reached all time low today, Jul, 27 and still has $0.51 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.54 share price. This indicates more downside for the $3.42M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $205,380 less. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 500,251 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 93.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 21/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for TNX-102 SL; 14/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 12/03/2018 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 71c; 04/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present FDA Breakthrough Therapy-Designated PTSD Program at the MicroCap Conference in New York; 14/05/2018 – TONIX SEES INTERIM PHASE 3 HONOR STUDY OF TONMYA FOR PTSD IN 3Q; 21/03/2018 – TONIX EXPANDS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR TNX-102 SL; 12/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $5.49M; 01/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Receives IND Clearance by U.S. FDA for TNX-102 SL in Agitation in Alzheimer’s Disease; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNXP)

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) had a decrease of 3.49% in short interest. EEX’s SI was 978,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.49% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 195,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)’s short sellers to cover EEX’s short positions. The SI to Emerald Expositions Events Inc’s float is 3.81%. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 172,173 shares traded or 48.71% up from the average. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has declined 36.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EEX News: 06/04/2018 – EMERALD EXPOSITIONS- ON APRIL 4, 2018, BOARD ELECTED LISA KLINGER AS INDEPENDENT CLASS Il DIRECTOR; BOARD INCREASED SIZE FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 EMERALD EXPOSITIONS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY HOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 06/04/2018 – EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC SAYS BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTORS FROM TWO TO THREE; 07/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Net $38.1M

Analysts await Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.99 EPS, up 86.44% or $6.31 from last year’s $-7.3 per share. After $-1.29 actual EPS reported by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% EPS growth.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. The company has market cap of $3.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder , which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business trade shows in the United States. The company has market cap of $806.17 million. The firm operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales.