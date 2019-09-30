Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Reaches $0.41 Yearly Low; Insmed (INSM) Shorts Up By 5.76%

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.37 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.41 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.26 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $500,720 less. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4074. About 124,516 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 95.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 24/05/2018 – TONIX SAYS TONMYA STUDY RESULTS CONFIRMS 505B2 APPLICABILITY; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNXP); 21/03/2018 – TONIX EXPANDS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR TNX-102 SL; 21/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for TNX-102 SL; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cycloben; 04/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present FDA Breakthrough Therapy-Designated PTSD Program at the MicroCap Conference in New York; 01/05/2018 – TONIX GETS IND CLEARANCE BY FDA FOR TNX-102 SL; 14/05/2018 – TONIX SEES INTERIM PHASE 3 HONOR STUDY OF TONMYA FOR PTSD IN 3Q; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.20 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 11.53 million shares previously. With 988,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 256,578 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Analysts await Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.92 EPS, up 83.86% or $4.78 from last year’s $-5.7 per share. After $-0.95 actual EPS reported by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% EPS growth.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. The company has market cap of $6.26 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder , which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.