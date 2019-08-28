Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Contrasting side by side

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. In other hand, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.