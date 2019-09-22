Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Replimune Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 18.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.