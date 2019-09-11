Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.77 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.