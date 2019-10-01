Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and NuCana plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,144,557,073.60% -161.4% -141.9% NuCana plc 153,516,090.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival NuCana plc is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of NuCana plc is $20, which is potential 176.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.