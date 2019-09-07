Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1274.85 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.