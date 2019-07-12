Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 85.98% and its consensus target price is $26.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 73.1%. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.