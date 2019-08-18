Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparing side by side

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.50 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.47 beta means Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility is 47.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 178.98% and its average target price is $20.31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 66.6%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.