Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.