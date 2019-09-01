Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 0.2% respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.