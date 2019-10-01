Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,144,557,073.60% -161.4% -141.9% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 3.7%. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.