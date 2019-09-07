Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparing side by side

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. has beta of 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 225.57% and its consensus target price is $11.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 0% respectively. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.