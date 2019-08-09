Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.