Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.99
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.