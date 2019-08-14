Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Contrasting side by side

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 5.2% respectively. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.