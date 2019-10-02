Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,168,998,445.48% -161.4% -141.9% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 86,459,909.23% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 53.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 23.8%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Comparatively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.