Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Contrasting side by side

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 58.46% and its average target price is $85.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 59.8%. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.