Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Contrasting side by side

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,143,171,806.17% -161.4% -141.9% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,020,688,962.54% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 757.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 10.9%. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.