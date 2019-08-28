Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.93 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 104.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 0% respectively. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.