Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparing side by side

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

A 1.47 beta indicates that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 24.22% and its consensus target price is $8.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 76%. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.