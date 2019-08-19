Tompkins Financial Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $336,441; Share Value Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted by $2.40 Million Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,134 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 23,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 1.05M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 5.86 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $95.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,115 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

