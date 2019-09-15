Tompkins Financial Upped Its Position in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) as Valuation Rose; North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Landec (LNDC) Position by $395,100 as Share Value Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 103,275 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 147,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 64,682 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,635 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,700.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.01 per share.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 16,262 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 34,129 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 44,224 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.11% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 103,275 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 113,450 shares. Perritt invested in 0.86% or 186,630 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 416,292 shares. Foundry Prns Lc invested in 230,945 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 18,515 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 454,631 shares. 106,737 are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp. 19,196 were reported by Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc. Cutter And Brokerage holds 32,700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Sets First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for October 2, 2019 at 8 am PT and Earnings Release set for October 1, 2019 After Market – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Appoints Board Member Dr. Albert D. Bolles as CEO to Focus on Operational Excellence and Profitable Growth – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 22,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 49,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Cap Group Ltd Co reported 7,038 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 2,424 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Fincl Capital has 2,138 shares. 1,200 were reported by Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers. Shine Advisory Services owns 508 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 1,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Arizona-based Stellar Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). America First Inv Limited Liability Co owns 95,837 shares. 80,531 are owned by Eastern Bancorporation. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Co invested in 89,553 shares. 4,204 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Fagan Associates reported 0.39% stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,558 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 320,294 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 31,641 shares to 4,556 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,111 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).