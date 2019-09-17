Tompkins Financial Upped Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holding by $662,288; As Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Stock Declined, Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Stake by $731,478

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 33,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 164,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 131,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 7,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 50,445 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 42,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 2.56M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Britain) (NYSE:RIO) by 12,964 shares to 353,323 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,831 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Kansas-based Dean Mgmt has invested 0.63% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 31,752 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 425 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 10,268 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1,555 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.13% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 459,190 shares. 83,041 are owned by Franklin. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 62,227 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iberiabank invested in 91,419 shares. World Asset Management invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 99,813 are held by Paloma Com.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPP, Publicis prevail in Mondelez creative review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Have Her Back Becomes Independent, Women-owned Company – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 121,009 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,241 shares. Financial Mgmt Professionals holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,722 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 237,571 shares. Bangor State Bank has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 246,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has 0.7% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.5% or 10,018 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.23% stake. Yhb Advsrs reported 3,791 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 0.6% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 99,331 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,751 shares to 17,154 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 380,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.