Tompkins Financial Upped By $399,500 Its Intercontinental Exchange Incom (ICE) Holding; Sanofi – Adr (SNY) Shorts Decreased By 12.59%

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Intercontinental Exchange Incom (ICE) stake by 28.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 4,700 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Incom (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 21,061 shares with $1.81M value, up from 16,361 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Incom now has $49.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 2.39 million shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Sanofi – Adr (NASDAQ:SNY) had a decrease of 12.59% in short interest. SNY’s SI was 1.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.59% from 2.25M shares previously. With 1.42 million avg volume, 1 days are for Sanofi – Adr (NASDAQ:SNY)’s short sellers to cover SNY’s short positions. The SI to Sanofi – Adr’s float is 0.08%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 24/04/2018 – UK bans Sanofi epilepsy drug without pregnancy prevention plan; 14/05/2018 – ABLYNX: SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA HAS ACQUIRED A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PHARMACEUTICAL BRANDS FROM SANOFI S.A. FOR AN AMOUNT OF €158M; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for a Type of Skin Cancer; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is 0.21% above currents $89.06 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Bitmain Announces Two New Miner Models, Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Insures Deposits with $125 Million Policy, Catalonia Reveals Blockchain ID System – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capstone Advisors Lc holds 136 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd accumulated 0.36% or 87,715 shares. Invest House Ltd Co stated it has 174,755 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0.43% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 21,174 are held by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 18,676 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 483 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank accumulated 141,476 shares. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv holds 144,923 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 417,097 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 36,240 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capital Impact Advisors Limited Co holds 37,249 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) stake by 31,641 shares to 4,556 valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 16,751 shares and now owns 17,154 shares. Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) was reduced too.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company has market cap of $108.88 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It has a 22.44 P/E ratio. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.