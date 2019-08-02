Tompkins Financial (TMP) Market Value Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Raised Holding by $520,448; Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Increased Stake by $36.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47M, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.88% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. About 488,997 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 33,656 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 332,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,438 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

