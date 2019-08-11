Tompkins Financial Stake in Walmart Com (WMT) Has Trimmed by $337,032 as Share Value Rose; Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 24,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 1.06M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 4.19M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Walmart agreed to sell its British unit Asda Group to rival supermarket operator Sainsbury in a deal worth about $10 billion; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 8,591 shares to 356,567 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,637 shares to 129,227 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 69,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,333 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).