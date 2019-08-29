Tompkins Financial Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $4.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Wex (WEX) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 35,073 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $127.79. About 2.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

