Tompkins Financial Raised Walmart (WMT) Position; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.91. About 5.86M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,716 shares to 18,542 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).