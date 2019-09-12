Tompkins Financial Raised Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $328,968 as Stock Declined; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 119,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 11.48 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435.74M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.81. About 127,002 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 76,056 shares stake. 172,939 are owned by Diversified Trust Co. New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,521 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 107,866 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,563 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.72% or 350.47M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,428 were accumulated by Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Co. Sei Investments invested in 2.24 million shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 818,137 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 138,425 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited stated it has 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 3,202 shares to 19,705 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 4,119 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Lc holds 5,071 shares. 129,907 were accumulated by Personal Capital Advsr. Mackenzie invested in 0.07% or 130,954 shares. Smithfield Trust Co has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 19 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 21,219 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16,475 shares. Tompkins owns 291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,109 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 361,473 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 14,615 shares. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $42.00 million for 59.91 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.