Tompkins Financial Raised Costco Whsl New (COST) Position By $771,012; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Dorman Products (DORM) Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 33.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 3,186 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 12,834 shares with $3.11M value, up from 9,648 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $117.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) stake by 11.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP analyzed 39,700 shares as Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)'s stock declined 6.45%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 297,155 shares with $26.18M value, down from 336,855 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc. now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 63,108 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C;

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Shape Stock’s Bullish Course – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Costco Stock Popped 10.3% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tsingshan, partners face cost hike at Indonesia battery chemicals plant – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Rides on ILG Buyout Despite Cost Issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 203,681 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 990 shares in its portfolio. 10,085 were accumulated by Bank Of Stockton. Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors Llc has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Elm Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 3,060 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0.16% stake. Lafayette Invests Inc stated it has 1,976 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 542,693 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Creative Planning invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1.74 million shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $242 target in Monday, March 11 report. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) stake by 110,171 shares to 1.03 million valued at $42.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avid Bioservices Inc. stake by 261,344 shares and now owns 2.35M shares. Bwx Technologies was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,646 shares. Creative Planning owns 3,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prescott Management Ltd Llc invested in 15,045 shares. 2,700 were reported by Weik Cap. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,715 shares. 43,506 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 5,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset invested in 0.05% or 4,285 shares. Reinhart Prtn reported 38,374 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,842 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).