Tompkins Financial Maintains Stake in Walmart (WMT); As Calix (CALX) Market Valuation Declined, Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 2.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 02/04/2018 – Sources say Walmart is looking at scooping up PillPack, a start-up that helps manage prescriptions by packaging pills together and delivering them, for less than $1 billion; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 20,133 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 332,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stewart & Patten Llc holds 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,252 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.67% or 80,843 shares in its portfolio. 8,070 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 129.19 million were reported by Vanguard. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 10,050 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 477,755 shares. Hightower Tru Lta reported 96,947 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.98% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Benedict has 1.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 23,997 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.69% stake. Park National Oh invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc reported 1,742 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 1.76M shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts see Walmart momentum continuing – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 110,325 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 33,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.98M shares. Paloma Prtn Company accumulated 10,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc reported 34,663 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 12,739 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 89,283 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 2.95 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 47,030 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 26,369 shares. Prudential reported 13,865 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 123,152 shares. Hillsdale Inv Incorporated accumulated 292,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Legal General Pcl holds 0% or 7,145 shares in its portfolio.