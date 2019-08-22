Tompkins Financial Maintains Stake in Tompkins Financial (TMP); Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Upped by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 4.98M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 16,418 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,996 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 13,739 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co owns 6,000 shares. Hollencrest Management owns 13,003 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American & Management Com owns 3,587 shares. Arvest National Bank Tru Division reported 0.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) stated it has 9,840 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ar Asset holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,200 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc accumulated 1,160 shares. 3,993 were accumulated by Bollard Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fiduciary Trust Commerce has invested 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 366,453 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,380 shares.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.