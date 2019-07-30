Tompkins Financial Maintains Holding in Tompkins Financial (TMP); Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Increased Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $2.76 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 31,046 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,083 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 67,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $279.8. About 540,808 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 341,900 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $166.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Country National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eagle Ridge Invest Management has 921 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.91% or 281,827 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 21,954 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Miles Capital Inc holds 1,055 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,604 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.38% or 819,963 shares. Moreover, Paragon Lc has 5.59% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 48,610 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 2,535 shares. 6,674 were reported by Country Club Tru Na. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.85% or 13,824 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.58% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

