Tompkins Financial Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Peconic Partners Has Raised Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 18,428 shares with $2.58 million value, down from 48,577 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $357.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Peconic Partners Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 159.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 349,900 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 569,900 shares with $23.68M value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Among 6 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Targa Resources had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 10,000 shares to 27,500 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 12,700 shares and now owns 17,300 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Lc owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 41,474 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 4,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Captrust Advisors has 0.07% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lpl Ltd Com holds 31,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 116,527 were reported by Capital Fund Management. 21.34M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 0% or 285 shares. Essex Co Limited Co holds 4,076 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 5.09% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 5.08 million shares. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Linscomb And Williams has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 53,418 shares to 61,010 valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 153,821 shares and now owns 631,491 shares. Ishares (IJH) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Invest Management reported 29,220 shares stake. First Light Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Crossvault Cap Ltd Com has 3.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nbt Bank N A holds 103,174 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Lucas Cap Mngmt holds 6.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,995 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 257,050 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Scott And Selber owns 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,899 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 8,092 shares. Markel Corp reported 610,800 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson reported 9,018 shares stake. Cwh Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,504 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.