Tompkins Financial Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $4.19 Million; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Adtran (ADTN) Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 18,428 shares with $2.58 million value, down from 48,577 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 54,113 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 34.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 259,149 shares with $3.55M value, down from 313,262 last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $491.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 441,822 shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 257.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adtran delays 10-Q – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADTN vs. ZAYO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 2.10M shares to 2.22M valued at $127.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 41.07M shares and now owns 45.64 million shares. Nordic American Tankers Limi (NYSE:NAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 279,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 73,887 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 61,820 shares. Everence Cap, Indiana-based fund reported 14,390 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). 26,535 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 320,283 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 1.97 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Adirondack Rech Mgmt Inc owns 329,952 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 484,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 3.67M shares. 60,753 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Heartland Advsrs reported 818,399 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.24% above currents $127.8 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,414 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 1.7% or 29,769 shares. 36,527 were reported by White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com. Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.7% or 5,763 shares. Harvest Cap holds 1.19% or 26,695 shares in its portfolio. Martin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 69,312 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pioneer Bankshares N A Or reported 41,790 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 5,614 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And, Florida-based fund reported 75,998 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.22 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Com holds 2.45% or 112,280 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,062 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,186 shares to 12,834 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 42,472 shares and now owns 349,534 shares. Ishares (IJH) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.98 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.