Tompkins Financial Lowered Its Walmart Com (WMT) Holding as Shares Rose; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 16.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.15. About 2.92 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.55 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 8,591 shares to 356,567 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,595 shares to 20,722 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

