Tompkins Financial Lowered Its Position in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) as Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $1.09 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $220.13. About 1.94M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Earnings; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Donald Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC the risks of a trade war have increased; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has a surprising hobby: disc jockeying. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.77M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr S&P 500 Revenue by 18,807 shares to 365,389 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.