Tompkins Financial Lowered Holding in Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY) as Market Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lowered by $7.62 Million Its Position

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,556 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 36,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 6.30 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 68,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, down from 123,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.