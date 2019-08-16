Tompkins Financial Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Retrophin (RTRX) Market Valuation Rose, Emory University Has Upped Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.69M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 352,314 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares to 33,368 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 52,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,013 shares, and cut its stake in Inflarx Nv.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin in CRADA to focus on Alagille syndrome – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) CEO Eric Dube on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 420,244 shares. Opaleye Management Inc accumulated 205,000 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 234,892 shares. 56,500 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 9,911 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 252,089 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 779,775 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 4,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.43% or 821,389 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory owns 8,239 shares. Eaton Vance reported 3.77 million shares. 32,787 are owned by Cubic Asset Lc. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 3.55 million shares. Parnassus Invs Ca has 3.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hollencrest Capital owns 3,265 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt stated it has 8,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Zacks Inv has invested 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hap Trading reported 0.86% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Blume Cap Management owns 3,450 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.11% or 37,122 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd accumulated 0.31% or 56,085 shares. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,106 shares to 84,703 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Durect’s Deal With Gilead: An Unexpected Bonus For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.