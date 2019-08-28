Tompkins Financial Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 92.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 1,130 shares with $73,000 value, down from 16,087 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.63, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 sold and reduced positions in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $220.23 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 39,550 shares traded. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund for 450,562 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 881,995 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 243,226 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,915 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.31% above currents $63.31 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,161 shares. General American Invsts Comm holds 333,600 shares. Csu Producer Res Inc invested 1.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 0.76% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 50,000 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,390 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 597,760 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 5,000 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust invested in 1,396 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5,457 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.23% or 16,024 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 36,021 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,585 were reported by Murphy Cap Management.